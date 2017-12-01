Describing the beauties of this romantic fable can lead to burbly verbal excesses, because The Shape of Water is such an exotic, and erotic, mixture: weird science straight out of the comic books. Directing from a script he wrote with Vanessa Taylor, Guillermo del Toro's made a movie that uses the power of classic cinema to pull its themes together more or less seamlessly.
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water is a flow of sumptuous images set to music, a flood tide of feelings with a mythic undertow..
