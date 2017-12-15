ON AIR
Jonathan Gold dines at Journeymen in Atwater Village

Jonathan Gold finds Journeymen in Atwater Village to be a pleasant display of chef David Wilcox’s rustic, seasonal cooking, tinged with a Julia Child-esque aesthetic.

Dec 15, 2017

Photo of the duck heart kebab courtesy of Journeymen

The malleable duties of Journeymen’s crew members are a reflection of chef David Wilcox’s idea that everyone should be everywhere, doing everything. Your server might have just been in the kitchen sautéing turnip greens, or maybe the person explaining the natural wine menu doubles as the business manager. It’s a workmanlike approach that foregrounds the menu’s focus on seasonal vegetables and whole animal cooking. Oh, and Jonathan Gold highly recommends the tender, juicy duck heart kebabs.

Journeymen: 3219 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles | (323) 284-8879


Photo of Chef David Wilcox courtesy of Journeymen

Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

