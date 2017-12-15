Jonathan Gold dines at Journeymen in Atwater Village



Photo of the duck heart kebab courtesy of Journeymen

The malleable duties of Journeymen’s crew members are a reflection of chef David Wilcox’s idea that everyone should be everywhere, doing everything. Your server might have just been in the kitchen sautéing turnip greens, or maybe the person explaining the natural wine menu doubles as the business manager. It’s a workmanlike approach that foregrounds the menu’s focus on seasonal vegetables and whole animal cooking. Oh, and Jonathan Gold highly recommends the tender, juicy duck heart kebabs.

Journeymen: 3219 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles | (323) 284-8879



Photo of Chef David Wilcox courtesy of Journeymen