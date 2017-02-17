ON AIR
Jonathan Gold dines at Nîroj

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold schools us on the elements of Kurdish cuisine at Nîroj in Agoura Hills.

Feb 17, 2017

If you've been hankering for a good mezze plate, it's time for a trip to Nîroj in Agoura Hills. Follow the requisite hummus and baba ganoush with a fire-roasted red pepper dip called heşandin, recommends LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold, before moving onto Luqman Barwari's kebabs and roasted melê gêj. End your night on a sweet note with an order of a shredded wheat pastry over melted cheese and syrup called kunefe. Read Jonathan's review of Nîroj on the LA Times website.

Nîroj: 30313 Canwood Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 | 818-889-7888

Photos by Kyle Romanek

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

