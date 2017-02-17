Jonathan Gold dines at Nîroj

If you've been hankering for a good mezze plate, it's time for a trip to Nîroj in Agoura Hills. Follow the requisite hummus and baba ganoush with a fire-roasted red pepper dip called heşandin, recommends LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold, before moving onto Luqman Barwari's kebabs and roasted melê gêj. End your night on a sweet note with an order of a shredded wheat pastry over melted cheese and syrup called kunefe. Read Jonathan's review of Nîroj on the LA Times website.

Nîroj: 30313 Canwood Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 | 818-889-7888

Photos by Kyle Romanek

Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

