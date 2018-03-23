ON AIR
Jonathan Gold eats his veggies at The Exchange in DTLA

According to Jonathan Gold, the amba aioli at Israeli-inspired The Exchange is the new Thousand Island dressing.

Mar 23, 2018

Chef Alex Chang is rethinking Israeli classics at The Exchange,
courtesy of Freehand LA.

Chef Alex Chang spearheads the vegetable-centric menu at The Exchange, located inside the Freehand Hotel in downtown. When reviewing a new restaurant, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold tries to order something different each visit. But at The Exchange, Gold could not stop himself from ordering the diced avocado with herbs and toasted seeds every meal. Gold also says the new restaurant has the best schug, the spicy Yemenite herb garlic sauce, in all of LA.


A Middle Eastern spread, in the heart of Downtown LA. Photo by Rick Poon.

The Exchange: 416 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90014 | 213-395-9531

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

