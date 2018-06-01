ON AIR
Jonathan Gold finds magical nostalgia at Freedman's in Silver Lake

Freedman’s enchants with aromas of fresh homemade bagels and moist brisket. Jonathan Gold talks about how the deli’s mouth-watering aromas and modern take on Jewish staples captivated him during a recent visit.

Jun 01, 2018

Siblings Amanda and Jonah Freedman, chef Liz Johnson, and co-owner
Nicholas Papadatos in front of their east side delicatessen. Photo by Louis DeCaprio.

When LA Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold first stepped into the new eastside delicatessen Freedman’s, he was delighted to find modern, inventive takes on Jewish staples from head chef and Noma alum Liz Johnson. The tableside sliced brisket, fried chicken skin sandwiches, cured fish on bagels, and what Jonathan describes as the “only good black-and-white cookie” he’s ever eaten will keep him returning for more.

Freedman’s: 2619 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026 | (213) 568-3754


Sliced tableside, the brisket at Freedman’s is unbelievably luscious.
Photo by DYLAN + JENI.

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

