Jonathan Gold goes vegan at Erven

Even the heartiest meat eaters won't be disappointed at Erven in Santa Monica, where food critic Jonathan Gold says, "Vegetables taste like themselves instead of analogues of things you aren't supposed to eat."

Feb 03, 2017

It's not every day Jonathan Gold says a beer-battered tofu burger tastes “meaty” and drips like beef. Take a bite at Chef Nick Erven's new vegan restaurant in Santa Monica, along with some fried date date pickles and sunchokes with ketchup-romesco sauce. You won't be disappointed. Read Jonathan's full review of Erven on the LA Times website.

Erven-SociallyYou.jpg
Beer-battered tofu burger, photo courtesy of Socially You

Erven: 514–516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401 | 310-260-2255

Photo of Korean "gnocchi" courtesy of Erven. 

Producers:
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse

