Jonathan Gold goes vegan at Erven

It's not every day Jonathan Gold says a beer-battered tofu burger tastes “meaty” and drips like beef. Take a bite at Chef Nick Erven's new vegan restaurant in Santa Monica, along with some fried date date pickles and sunchokes with ketchup-romesco sauce. You won't be disappointed. Read Jonathan's full review of Erven on the LA Times website.



Beer-battered tofu burger, photo courtesy of Socially You

Erven: 514–516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401 | 310-260-2255

Photo of Korean "gnocchi" courtesy of Erven.

Producers:

Abbie Fentress Swanson

Camellia Tse

