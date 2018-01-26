ON AIR
Jonathan Gold predicts LA's food trends in 2018

Jonathan Gold is looking into his crystal ball and enlightening us on the coming food trends of 2018. He says a lot of these trends stand to improve Los Angeles’ dining scene.

Jan 26, 2018

With the dawning of a new year comes a slew of new food trends, especially here in Los Angeles’ fast-growing dining scene. But Jonathan Gold says many of these trends are for the better. The LA Times food critic says among them are better tortillas, more women leading kitchens, a proliferation of Asian desserts, and a greater variety of high-end dining options. Read his full list of predictions for Southern California’s culinary scene.

Expect to see more LA restaurants embracing wood-fired cooking this year. Photo from Max Pixel.

Jonathan Gold
Evan Kleiman

Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

