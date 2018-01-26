With the dawning of a new year comes a slew of new food trends, especially here in Los Angeles’ fast-growing dining scene. But Jonathan Gold says many of these trends are for the better. The LA Times food critic says among them are better tortillas, more women leading kitchens, a proliferation of Asian desserts, and a greater variety of high-end dining options. Read his full list of predictions for Southern California’s culinary scene.
Jonathan Gold predicts LA's food trends in 2018
Jonathan Gold is looking into his crystal ball and enlightening us on the coming food trends of 2018. He says a lot of these trends stand to improve Los Angeles’ dining scene.
Expect to see more LA restaurants embracing wood-fired cooking this year. Photo from Max Pixel.
