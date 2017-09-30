ON AIR
Besha's goodbye, foraging tips and a new Night + Market cookbook

Besha Rodell files her last restaurant review for LA Weekly and Mia Wasilevich explains how to turn wild plants into great food. Jonathan Gold samples the Peruvian fare at Rosaliné and Gustavo Arellano talks up Burritos La Palma in the OC. Plus: A recipe from Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market cookbook, Korean-Mexican food in Seoul and apples at the market.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 30, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Panang beef curry from Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market cookbook by Marcus Nilsson.

Los Angeles says goodbye to Besha Rodell 12 MIN, 34 SEC

During her five years as restaurant critic for LA Weekly, Besha Rodell had the enviable job of dining at the city’s latest and greatest establishments, all while getting paid to give her opinion. She’s now left the job to move back home to Melbourne, Australia. Before Rodell made the move, we asked how LA’s culinary landscape changed during her time as critic.

The Market Report: An apple a day keeps the doctor away 7 MIN, 48 SEC

Fall is upon us, which means apples are in season now at Los Angeles farmers markets. Laura Avery talks favorite varieties with David Wilcox, chef and owner of Journeymen in Atwater Village, and finds out what kinds of apples Mike Cirone is growing at See Canyon Ranch in San Luis Obispo.


Photo of honeycrisp apples by Amit Gupta.

'Ugly Little Greens' 8 MIN, 20 SEC

Mia Wasilevich’s new book, “Ugly Little Greens,” is a must-have for adventurous cooks looking to forage and work backyard southern California vegetation into their meals. Try Wasilevich’s recipe for dandelions and plantains, “two ways” on our blog.

Ugly Little Greens

Mia Wasilevich

Jonathan Gold dines at Rosaliné 6 MIN, 35 SEC

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold samples the fare at Ricardo Zarate’s latest experiment in Peruvian cuisine, Rosaliné. Listen and read his LA Times review of the new West Hollywood restaurant.


Photo of pescado parrillero at Rosaliné by Carla Choy.

Rosaliné: 8479 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069 | (323) 297-9500

A new Night + Market cookbook 9 MIN, 24 SEC

In his new Night + Market cookbook, Kris Yenbamroong gives us insight into his family’s rich culinary history. Yenbamroong runs the wildly popular Thai restaurants Night + Market and Night + Market Song in Los Angeles. Find his recipe for Panang beef curry on our blog.

Night + Market

Kris Yenbamroong

LA's Korean-Mexican food crosses the Pacific 7 MIN, 36 SEC

Korean-Mexican fusion food — think carnitas french fries with kimchi and sweet-and-salty pork tacos — is a Los Angeles idea. But now you can also find it in South Korea. KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb took a recent trip to Seoul to try it.

Gustavo Arellano makes the case for Burritos La Palma 4 MIN, 13 SEC

According to Gustavo Arellano, Los Angeles struggles with flour tortillas. But at Burritos La Palma, Angelenos can try one — or three — of what he calls the most authentic burritos north of the border.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Joseph Stone
Rosalie Atkinson

LATEST BLOG POSTS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Do try this at home: Night + Market’s Panang beef curry
Good Food Blog

Do try this at home: Night + Market’s Panang beef curry Many of the recipes in chef Kris Yenbamroong’s new cookbook were inspired by his grandmother’s dishes. Try his take on her Panang beef curry. Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Turn your weeds into salted dandelions good enough to eat
Good Food Blog

Turn your weeds into salted dandelions good enough to eat Ingredients for a more adventurous dinner are closer than you think! Mia Wasilevich’s new book, “Ugly Little Greens,” gives tips and recipes for plucking and cooking with wild foods. Read More

Sep 29, 2017

How to make ‘Caesar’ Brussels sprouts like Josef Centeno
Good Food Blog

How to make ‘Caesar’ Brussels sprouts like Josef Centeno This recipe comes from the just-published first cookbook Centeno wrote with Betty Hallock, “Bäco: Vivid Recipes from the Heart of Los Angeles.” Read More

Sep 15, 2017

