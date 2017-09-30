Photo of Panang beef curry from Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market cookbook by Marcus Nilsson.
Besha's goodbye, foraging tips and a new Night + Market cookbook
Besha Rodell files her last restaurant review for LA Weekly and Mia Wasilevich explains how to turn wild plants into great food. Jonathan Gold samples the Peruvian fare at Rosaliné and Gustavo Arellano talks up Burritos La Palma in the OC. Plus: A recipe from Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market cookbook, Korean-Mexican food in Seoul and apples at the market.
During her five years as restaurant critic for LA Weekly, Besha Rodell had the enviable job of dining at the city’s latest and greatest establishments, all while getting paid to give her opinion. She’s now left the job to move back home to Melbourne, Australia. Before Rodell made the move, we asked how LA’s culinary landscape changed during her time as critic.
Fall is upon us, which means apples are in season now at Los Angeles farmers markets. Laura Avery talks favorite varieties with David Wilcox, chef and owner of Journeymen in Atwater Village, and finds out what kinds of apples Mike Cirone is growing at See Canyon Ranch in San Luis Obispo.
Photo of honeycrisp apples by Amit Gupta.
Mia Wasilevich’s new book, “Ugly Little Greens,” is a must-have for adventurous cooks looking to forage and work backyard southern California vegetation into their meals. Try Wasilevich’s recipe for dandelions and plantains, “two ways” on our blog.
Mia Wasilevich
LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold samples the fare at Ricardo Zarate’s latest experiment in Peruvian cuisine, Rosaliné. Listen and read his LA Times review of the new West Hollywood restaurant.
Photo of pescado parrillero at Rosaliné by Carla Choy.
Rosaliné: 8479 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069 | (323) 297-9500
In his new Night + Market cookbook, Kris Yenbamroong gives us insight into his family’s rich culinary history. Yenbamroong runs the wildly popular Thai restaurants Night + Market and Night + Market Song in Los Angeles. Find his recipe for Panang beef curry on our blog.
Kris Yenbamroong
Korean-Mexican fusion food — think carnitas french fries with kimchi and sweet-and-salty pork tacos — is a Los Angeles idea. But now you can also find it in South Korea. KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb took a recent trip to Seoul to try it.
According to Gustavo Arellano, Los Angeles struggles with flour tortillas. But at Burritos La Palma, Angelenos can try one — or three — of what he calls the most authentic burritos north of the border.
