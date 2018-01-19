ON AIR
Feeding Phil Rosenthal, rethinking school lunches, and Meyer lemons

Food is evocative. For Phil Rosenthal, it’s worth traveling for. Andrea Nguyen says that not only does MSG make pho crave-worthy, it’s a negligible risk. Jonathan Gold waxes nostalgic about Thomas Ortega’s Doritos chilaquiles. Ex-Noma chef Dan Giusti gives kids something to smile about with his fresh take on school lunches. And Meyer lemons: not just for lemonade stands. Also, the soundtrack of Evan Kleiman's life.

Jan 20, 2018

Bright and delicious Meyer lemons. Photo taken by Flickr user Gwen.

'Somebody Feed Phil' 10 MIN, 24 SEC

After ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ wrapped production over a decade ago, producer and writer Phil Rosenthal turned his focus to food, eating his way around Los Angeles. Now he’s exploring the world in ‘Somebody Feed Phil,’ which recently debuted on Netflix.

What to do about MSG 8 MIN, 13 SEC

Quite simply, monosodium glutamate, or MSG, makes things taste good, yet it continues to be feared and demonized. Vietnamese food authority Andrea Nguyen has written about the history of its use in pho and has sought to debunk some of the myths surrounding it. Read the full article on Viet World Kitchen.

Jonathan Gold praises Thomas Ortega's style 5 MIN, 15 SEC


The Doritos chilaquiles at Amor y Tacos are both nostalgic
and entirely new. Photo by Carl Larsen.

Jonathan Gold talks about chef Thomas Ortega’s free-wheeling approach to Mexican cuisine as exemplified by Amor y Tacos in Cerritos and Playa Amor in Long Beach.

Playa Amor: 6527 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803 | (562) 430-2667
Amor y Tacos: 13333 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 | (562) 860-2667

Rethinking school lunches 9 MIN, 48 SEC

In 2015, chef Dan Giusti decided to leave Michelin-starred restaurant Noma and his mentor Rene Redzepi, moving back to the U.S. to transform the way students eat. His company Brigaid recruits chefs to lead a single school kitchen with the goal of cooking food from scratch that kids will love.

Market Report: Meyer Lemons 7 MIN, 30 SEC


Bright and delicious Meyer lemons. Photo taken by Flickr user Gwen.

Laura Avery learns about Meyer lemons from Brianna Abrams, pie smith and owner of Winston Pies in Brentwood, and Leticia Garcia of Garcia Organic Farms in Fallbrook.

Guest DJ project 13 MIN, 58 SEC


Evan Kleiman with Guest DJ host, Eric J. Lawrence. (Photo by Chris Ho)

From a cello suite to chaotic classic rock and an Italian classic, Evan Kleiman takes us on a musical trip from her childhood to her first time in Europe with lots of eye-opening stories along the way. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Quite simply, monosodium glutamate, or MSG, makes things taste good, yet it continues to be feared and demonized. Vietnamese food authority Andrea Nguyen has written about the history of its use in pho and has sought to debunk some of the myths surrounding it.

