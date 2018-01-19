Feeding Phil Rosenthal, rethinking school lunches, and Meyer lemons
Food is evocative. For Phil Rosenthal, it’s worth traveling for. Andrea Nguyen says that not only does MSG make pho crave-worthy, it’s a negligible risk. Jonathan Gold waxes nostalgic about Thomas Ortega’s Doritos chilaquiles. Ex-Noma chef Dan Giusti gives kids something to smile about with his fresh take on school lunches. And Meyer lemons: not just for lemonade stands. Also, the soundtrack of Evan Kleiman's life.
FROM THIS EPISODE
After ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ wrapped production over a decade ago, producer and writer Phil Rosenthal turned his focus to food, eating his way around Los Angeles. Now he’s exploring the world in ‘Somebody Feed Phil,’ which recently debuted on Netflix.
Quite simply, monosodium glutamate, or MSG, makes things taste good, yet it continues to be feared and demonized. Vietnamese food authority Andrea Nguyen has written about the history of its use in pho and has sought to debunk some of the myths surrounding it. Read the full article on Viet World Kitchen.
The Doritos chilaquiles at Amor y Tacos are both nostalgic
and entirely new. Photo by Carl Larsen.
Jonathan Gold talks about chef Thomas Ortega’s free-wheeling approach to Mexican cuisine as exemplified by Amor y Tacos in Cerritos and Playa Amor in Long Beach.
Playa Amor: 6527 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803 | (562) 430-2667
Amor y Tacos: 13333 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 | (562) 860-2667
In 2015, chef Dan Giusti decided to leave Michelin-starred restaurant Noma and his mentor Rene Redzepi, moving back to the U.S. to transform the way students eat. His company Brigaid recruits chefs to lead a single school kitchen with the goal of cooking food from scratch that kids will love.
Bright and delicious Meyer lemons. Photo taken by Flickr user Gwen.
Laura Avery learns about Meyer lemons from Brianna Abrams, pie smith and owner of Winston Pies in Brentwood, and Leticia Garcia of Garcia Organic Farms in Fallbrook.
Evan Kleiman with Guest DJ host, Eric J. Lawrence. (Photo by Chris Ho)
From a cello suite to chaotic classic rock and an Italian classic, Evan Kleiman takes us on a musical trip from her childhood to her first time in Europe with lots of eye-opening stories along the way. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
The Farm Show Farmers serve as the backbone of our society. As policy, the climate, and the country’s needs change, we are shining a spotlight on some of the greatest challenges facing the agricultural community: new legislation, modern farm life, escalating suicide rates amongst farmers, and more. Join us.
Italy comes to LA, cauliflower, and Kachka Find out more about the woman behind Eataly in Century City. Jen Agg isn’t pulling punches about harassment in the restaurant industry in ‘I Hear She’s a Real Bitch.’ Jonathan Gold confesses to loving the imported pasta at Uovo. Cauliflower at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market is a hit in Silver Lake. Got a layover in PDX? Try the Russian flavors of chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales.
A year filled to the brim with great stories As we launch into 2018, we’re revisiting some of our favorite segments of the past year. Amid lots of change, one thing remained constant throughout 2017: that there were many fantastic food stories to be told, far more than we could fit into a single show! Here’s a sampling of some of our favorites.
Season's greetings from Good Food! Season’s greetings from the Good Food team! We’ve compiled a few of our favorite segments to revisit this holiday season. Join us for a conversation on the year’s best cookbooks and what our favorite L.A. chefs recommend wrapping up for friends this year. Find out which teas are perfect for the holidays, and discover the man making Italian sweet bread a year-round adventure.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
MSG in Pho and what to do about it Quite simply, monosodium glutamate, or MSG, makes things taste good, yet it continues to be feared and demonized. Vietnamese food authority Andrea Nguyen has written about the history of its use in pho and has sought to debunk some of the myths surrounding it. Read More
DineLA indecision? Enter Evan Kleiman. Hungry people across Southern California wait all year to save money at LA’s hottest eateries during DineLA. Good Food host and expert LA eater, Evan Kleiman, is here to help you decide where to snag a reservation. And don’t delay; DineLA only goes through January 26th. Read More