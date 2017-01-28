Food to usher in the Year of the Rooster

For Christine Zhang, Chinese New Year celebrations are not complete without dumplings, whole fish, chicken, pork, long noodles and sticky rice balls stuffed with sweet black sesame paste. Zhang and her colleagues at the LA Times have compiled their favorite Lunar New Year recipes in a nifty interactive post. If you'd rather go the vegetarian route, food writer Fuchsia Dunlop offers up ideas and techniques for how to prepare tofu, plus a recipe for Nanjing New Year's salad from her new cookbook, Land of Fish and Rice.

