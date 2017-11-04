ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

Guerrilla Tacos, North Korea's seafood workers, and the Grand Central Market centennial

Martha Mendoza updates us on North Korea’s role in the seafood industry, Maryn McKenna investigates how antibiotics changed poultry. Grand Central Market turns 100, celebrating with a cookbook. Jonathan Gold hangs at Sari Sari in the market. Wes Avila wants to ‘taco’ ‘bout it and sweet potatoes at the market.

COMING SOON

Nov 04, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of sweet potato tacos from Guerrilla Tacos. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Dylan James Ho and Jeni Afuso.

North Korea's seafood industry riddled with abuse 5 MIN

If you’ve purchased “Sea Queen” seafood from Walmart or Aldi, you may have eaten products being harvested and packaged by North Korean workers living in barrack-style dormitories in Hunchun, China. Three years ago, journalist Martha Mendoza traveled to these factories to report on their labor practices. She is back to give us an update.

'Big Chicken' 5 MIN

The saying, “a chicken in every pot”, originally meant an America strong enough that every worker could afford what was considered a luxury meat once a week. In her book “Big Chicken,” Maryn McKenna looks at how the discovery of antibiotics allowed food to become industrialized.

Big Chicken

Maryn McKenna

A grand century at Grand Central Market 5 MIN

Grand Central Market in downtown LA is more than a dining hall and marketplace; communities have gathered under its roof for generations. Just a week ago, the market celebrated its 100th birthday. Adele Yellin and Kevin West are the co-authors of a new cookbook that looks at the market’s history.

The Grand Central Market Cookbook

Adele Yellin

Jonathan Gold heads to Grand Central 5 MIN

We stick around the Grand Central Market for a little longer to check out the progressive Filipino kitchen that Jonathan Gold can’t seem to stay away from.


Adobo fried rice at Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market (Photo by Sari Sari Store)


'Guerrilla Tacos' 5 MIN

How is “a fat kid from Pico Rivera, turned DJ, turned teamster, turned fine-dining cook, turned DIY food-truck chef” changing the taco game in L.A.? Bite into Wesley Avila's new cookbook to discover more about his career, recipes, and hotly anticipated brick-and-mortar location in the works.

Guerrilla Tacos

Wesley Avila

The Market Report: Sweet potatoes 5 MIN


Photo of sweet potatoes by Wally Hartshorn

Laura Avery talks sweet potatoes with Jessica Largey, chef/owner of Simone in the Arts District and Kong Thao of Thao Farms in Fresno.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Wake me up for breakfast in Hong Kong
Good Food Blog

Wake me up for breakfast in Hong Kong In Hong Kong, cha chaan teng have been serving up Western and Hong Kong comfort food since the 1950s. Many of these cafes are thriving, even as monster restaurant chains gain a foothold. Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Challah for beginners, baking for modernists
Good Food Blog

Challah for beginners, baking for modernists Nathan Myhrvold’s ‘Modernist Bread’ showcases baking as a work of art. Try out his recipe for fluffy, picturesque challah bread. Read More

Oct 27, 2017

Dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style
Good Food Blog

Dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style According to “Bollywood Kitchen” author Sri Rao, those who favor the flavor explosions found in traditional Indian cuisine will also be fans of over-the-top Bollywood cinema. Try his recipe for chicken korma and enjoy, while “Bajirao Mastani” plays on the screen. Read More

Oct 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed