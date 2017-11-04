Photo of sweet potato tacos from Guerrilla Tacos. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Dylan James Ho and Jeni Afuso.
Guerrilla Tacos, North Korea's seafood workers, and the Grand Central Market centennial
Martha Mendoza updates us on North Korea’s role in the seafood industry, Maryn McKenna investigates how antibiotics changed poultry. Grand Central Market turns 100, celebrating with a cookbook. Jonathan Gold hangs at Sari Sari in the market. Wes Avila wants to ‘taco’ ‘bout it and sweet potatoes at the market.
FROM THIS EPISODE
If you’ve purchased “Sea Queen” seafood from Walmart or Aldi, you may have eaten products being harvested and packaged by North Korean workers living in barrack-style dormitories in Hunchun, China. Three years ago, journalist Martha Mendoza traveled to these factories to report on their labor practices. She is back to give us an update.
The saying, “a chicken in every pot”, originally meant an America strong enough that every worker could afford what was considered a luxury meat once a week. In her book “Big Chicken,” Maryn McKenna looks at how the discovery of antibiotics allowed food to become industrialized.
Maryn McKenna
Grand Central Market in downtown LA is more than a dining hall and marketplace; communities have gathered under its roof for generations. Just a week ago, the market celebrated its 100th birthday. Adele Yellin and Kevin West are the co-authors of a new cookbook that looks at the market’s history.
The Grand Central Market Cookbook
Adele Yellin
We stick around the Grand Central Market for a little longer to check out the progressive Filipino kitchen that Jonathan Gold can’t seem to stay away from.
Adobo fried rice at Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market (Photo by Sari Sari Store)
How is “a fat kid from Pico Rivera, turned DJ, turned teamster, turned fine-dining cook, turned DIY food-truck chef” changing the taco game in L.A.? Bite into Wesley Avila's new cookbook to discover more about his career, recipes, and hotly anticipated brick-and-mortar location in the works.
Wesley Avila
Photo of sweet potatoes by Wally Hartshorn
Laura Avery talks sweet potatoes with Jessica Largey, chef/owner of Simone in the Arts District and Kong Thao of Thao Farms in Fresno.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
Jonathan Gold's 101, modernist baking, and smoking salmon Jonathan Gold releases his much anticipated 101 Best Restaurants list and shares some memories of the late Chef Tui of Jitlada. Adam Federman researches food writer Patience Gray, and artist Kim Abeles discusses her work that marries smog with the plate. 10 years of Santa Monica Farmer’s Market cookbook, plus quince from Dinuba. Also, Micah Wexler of Wexler’s Deli takes us on a smoke break.
Vinegar, 'Tasting Georgia,' and dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style Sri Rao pairs classic Indian dishes with Bollywood films, and Carla Capalbo fills us in on the ancient wine and food traditions of Georgia in the Caucasus region. Harry Rosenblum shares tips on how to make vinegar at home, then Michael Harlan Turkell takes us on a global acid trip. Plus: Jonathan Gold’s New Zealand food crawl and honeynut squash at the market.
Ottolenghi and Goh stay 'Sweet,' passion fruit, DJ Wolfgang Puck Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh get ‘Sweet’ in a new cookbook, Jonathan Gold tries Thunderbolt frog in the SGV and Linda Civitello sheds light on the revolutionary power of baking powder. Plus: Laura Avery shops for passion fruit at the market and Wolfgang Puck stops by the basement to share his favorite tunes.
Besha's goodbye, foraging tips and a new Night + Market cookbook Besha Rodell files her last restaurant review for LA Weekly and Mia Wasilevich explains how to turn wild plants into great food. Jonathan Gold samples the Peruvian fare at Rosaliné and Gustavo Arellano talks up Burritos La Palma in the OC. Plus: A recipe from Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market cookbook, Korean-Mexican food in Seoul and apples at the market.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Wake me up for breakfast in Hong Kong In Hong Kong, cha chaan teng have been serving up Western and Hong Kong comfort food since the 1950s. Many of these cafes are thriving, even as monster restaurant chains gain a foothold. Read More
Challah for beginners, baking for modernists Nathan Myhrvold’s ‘Modernist Bread’ showcases baking as a work of art. Try out his recipe for fluffy, picturesque challah bread. Read More
Dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style According to “Bollywood Kitchen” author Sri Rao, those who favor the flavor explosions found in traditional Indian cuisine will also be fans of over-the-top Bollywood cinema. Try his recipe for chicken korma and enjoy, while “Bajirao Mastani” plays on the screen. Read More