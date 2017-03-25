Photo courtesy of Eric Wolfinger.
Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse
Joseph Stone
LA's legendary restaurants, Gwen, cardoons, Dock to Dish 2.0
Melissa Clark switches up the dinner game with her latest cookbook, “Dinner,” and George Geary shares stories of the iconic restaurants where’s Tinseltown’s elite once dined. Jonathan Gold treats himself to meat from the butcher shop at Gwen, and Michael Cimarusti makes a pitch for a new seafood tracking system called Dock to Dish 2.0. Plus: Chef Casey Thompson shops for cardoons at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
New York Times columnist Melissa Clark is on a mission to switch up the dinner game. She puts her money where her mouth is with her new cookbook, “Dinner: Changing the Game.” Try her savory Dutch Baby recipe on the Good Food blog.
Melissa Clark
This week, LA Times Food Critic Jonathan Gold treats himself to the tasting menu at Gwen, the restaurant run by Chef Curtis Stone and his brother in Hollywood. Duck speck, chestnut agnolotti and Blackmore Farms wagyu steak grace his plate, but Jonathan also recommends the venison, hare and ribeye cap steaks you can take home from the butcher counter. Find more recommendations in his LA Times review.
Gwen: 6600 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | (323) 946-7500
(Photo by Clay Larsen)
After 92 years in business, Formosa Cafe on Santa Monica Boulevard quietly closed in January. The restaurant joins a long list of shuttered Hollywood institutions like Chasen’s and Don the Beachcomber. In his new book, “LA’s Legendary Restaurants: Celebrating the Famous Places Where Hollywood Ate, Drank and Played,” George Geary pays homage to the spots Tinseltown’s elite once frequented. He also shares recipes for classic dishes like The Brown Derby’s cobb salad and the C.C. Brown’s 1909 brownie sundae.
George Geary
Cardoons, or artichoke thistles as they’re sometimes called, bear pretty pink blooms and are in the sunflower family. Former Top Chef contestant and chef Casey Thompson tells Laura Avery how she works them onto her menu at The Inn at Rancho Sante Fe. Laura also gets tips for growing them at Coleman Family Farm from Romeo Coleman.
Since 90 percent of the seafood we eat in the US is imported, traceability is a huge issue. Sampling has shown that half of the seafood on the market is mislabeled or sold fraudulently. In an attempt to try to fix this broken system, Dock to Dish began supplying restaurants with fresh, locally-harvested seafood five years ago that could be traced back to the fishermen who pulled it out of the water. Now the community-supported fishery group is working to build a new seafood tracking system: Dock to Dish 2.0. They’re trying to raise $75,000 for it on Kickstarter. Michael Cimarusti, chef and owner of Providence, Connie and Ted’s and Cape Seafood and Provisions, explains how the system will work.