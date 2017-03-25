LA's legendary restaurants, Gwen, cardoons, Dock to Dish 2.0

Since 90 percent of the seafood we eat in the US is imported, traceability is a huge issue. Sampling has shown that half of the seafood on the market is mislabeled or sold fraudulently. In an attempt to try to fix this broken system, Dock to Dish began supplying restaurants with fresh, locally-harvested seafood five years ago that could be traced back to the fishermen who pulled it out of the water. Now the community-supported fishery group is working to build a new seafood tracking system: Dock to Dish 2.0. They’re trying to raise $75,000 for it on Kickstarter. Michael Cimarusti, chef and owner of Providence, Connie and Ted’s and Cape Seafood and Provisions, explains how the system will work.