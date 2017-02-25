Ludo, Shaya, heirloom grains and Smuggler's Cove

In 1996, Chef Ludo Lefebvre moved from France to LA to work at the legendary L'Orangerie. He trained at Bastide next before launching his wildly successful pop-up dinner series, LudoBites. Ludo then opened his own brick-and-mortar restaurants: Trois Mec, Petit Trois and Trois Familia with business partners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. Ludo recalls the warm asparagus salad with foie gras ice cream that helped him find his way and discusses the expansion of his empire into Sherman Oaks. He also takes us behind the scenes of the new season of The Mind of a Chef, in which he appears with Jonathan Gold.

Music: "Ah Melody" by Serge Gainsbourg and ABCs" (instrumental) by K'Naan