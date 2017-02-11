Not your grandma's Valentine's Day box of chocolates

While we're on the subject of V-Day, did you know that sound can transform our perception of the taste of a piece of chocolate as it melts in your mouth? Deliciousness is an experience that we think is centered in our noses and on our tongues. But Good Food contributor Simran Sethi says it's actually influenced by so much more. Learn more on the Good Food blog. While you're there, check out Simran's new podcast, The Slow Melt.

