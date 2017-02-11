Photo: Petits fours (Abbie Fentress Swanson/KCRW)
Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse
Joseph Stone
Not your grandma's Valentine's Day box of chocolates
We talk to one of our favorite local chocolatiers about the pin-up girls and broken hearts that inspired this year's line of V-Day sweets, and learn how sound affects our perception of taste. Then, two chefs talk about infusing Spanish and Asian flavors into the Southern classics. Plus: a boozy tribute to Arnold Palmer using Marrakech limonettes, and what to order at Hatchet Hall in Culver City.
In Los Angeles, Valerie's Confections makes and ships thousands of pounds of chocolate each Valentine's Day. But this is not your grandma's run-of-the-mill box of chocolate. This year, 1950s pin-up girls and black-and-blush hearts inspired Valerie Gordon's collection.
Music: "Burial (Instrumental)" by Mike Snow and "Cupid/I've Loved You for a Long Time" by The Spinners
While we're on the subject of V-Day, did you know that sound can transform our perception of the taste of a piece of chocolate as it melts in your mouth? Deliciousness is an experience that we think is centered in our noses and on our tongues. But Good Food contributor Simran Sethi says it's actually influenced by so much more. Learn more on the Good Food blog. While you're there, check out Simran's new podcast, The Slow Melt.
Music: "The Angels Are Calling" (Instrumental) by Nikki Sudden
David King, owner and beverage director at Baldoria in Little Tokyo, discovers Marrakech limonettes at the Santa Monica Farmers' Market and details his plans to use them in a Darjeeling tea-infused vodka cocktail inspired by none other than Arnold "The King" Palmer. Find a recipe on the Good Food blog. Then, farmer Marguerita Smith explains how Marrakech limonette trees made it from Morocco to Mud Creek Ranch in Santa Paula.
Music: "Best Friend" (Instrumental) by Pharrell
The god of modernist cuisine, Ferran Adrià, hails from Spain. Jose Andrés has roots in the US and has established successful restaurants on both coasts. Yet Spanish food still hasn't quite caught on in the way that many other global cuisines have. At her restaurant Cúrate in Asheville, North Carolina, Katie Button is on a mission to prove Spanish cuisine is more than just tapas and paella. Button has penned a new cookbook she named after the restaurant.
Music: "Passin' Me By (Fly as Pie Remix)" (Instrumental ) by The Pharcyde
Katie Button
If the name Edward Lee sounds familiar, it's probably because you've seen him on Mind of a Chef or Bravo's Top Chef. Our supervising producer, Abbie Fentress Swanson, heads to 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky, to interview Chef Lee about his latest experiments in fermentation, the recent bourbon boom and his take on the Southern classics. Learn more on the Good Food blog.
Music: "The Way You Move" (Instrumental) by Outkast
This week, benne yeast rolls, buttered cabbage and grilled lamb porterhouse are on the menu for LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold. Read Jonathan's review of Brian Dunsmoor's restaurant, Hatchet Hall, on the LA Times website, and text “Good Food” to 69866 to get Jonathan's weekly restaurant recommendations.
Hatchet Hall: 12517 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90066 | (310) 391-4222
Photo by Antoinette Bruno/StarChefs
Music: "Be-Bop-a-Lula" by Brian Seltzer and "Let 'em Have It" (Instrumental)