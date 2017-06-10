The Sandwich Show

Next we dive further into what’s inside the sandwich with a certified pastrami doctor: Lara Rabinovitch. Rabinovitch has a PhD from New York University in pastrami and is writing a book about this most iconic of sandwich meats as it relates to Little Rumania in early 20th-century New York. She took our supervising producer Abbie Fentress Swanson to Boyle Heights to get to the bottom of how pastrami made its way to Los Angeles. Find a map of their pastrami sandwich crawl on the Good Food blog.