ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Amazon announces subscriber numbers, but what do they actually mean?

There's an impulse to compare Jeff Bezos' recent announcement of Amazon Prime's 100 million subscribers to Netflix's newly touted 125 million subscribers, but not so fast.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 19, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Everyone who subscribes to Netflix is there for the video content. But that's not the case for Amazon--the majority of subscribers are in it for the free shipping--we still don't know how many people are watching 'Mozart in the Jungle' or 'Bosch.' Amazon has gotten awards buzz with the early seasons of 'Transparent,' and more recently, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' but video is far from their main business. This is also why Amazon movies run in theaters, but Netflix movies largely do not--Netflix depends on people watching their content on Netflix. It's likely that Apple has been playing attention to Amazon as it also prepares to jump into the streaming game.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Frankland’s, a contemporary seafood shack opens in Montecito
For The Curious Blog

Frankland’s, a contemporary seafood shack opens in Montecito You may want to roll up your sleeves next time you’re on Coast Village Road. The newly opened Frankland’s Crab & Co. at the Montecito Inn offers raw, steamed and… Read More

Apr 19, 2018

Mayor Garcetti on homelessness and his political future
For The Curious Blog

Mayor Garcetti on homelessness and his political future LA Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped by KCRW’s studios to talk about his call to end homelessness and what that looks like. He wants to put emergency shelters in every council… Read More

Apr 17, 2018

Why is it so hard to turn left in Los Angeles?
For The Curious Blog

Why is it so hard to turn left in Los Angeles? As anyone sitting in traffic right now can attest, Southern California has its own driving culture — we have our own etiquette, and tricks for dealing with traffic. And then… Read More

Apr 13, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed