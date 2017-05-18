At the TV upfronts, what's old is new again

In past years, advertisers have spent as much as $9 billion at the television upfronts. This year, the market seems to be cooler. As ratings continue to drop, networks are no longer toting how many people are watching, but instead assuring buyers that they're a safer bet than digital, where their ads run the risk of showing up before a racist or inappropriate online video. Once again, there are lots of reboots on the docket, as well as a return of American Idol, this time to ABC. There are also several shows that have a musical element, including Rise on NBC and The Mayor on ABC.

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

