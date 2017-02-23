ON AIR
Brad Grey leaves Paramount, who will take his place?

After a tough year of losses at the box office, Brad Grey is exiting as CEO of Paramount. But finding a replacement may not be easy. The role of a studio head is very different now than when he first took the job 12 years ago.

Feb 23, 2017

Brad Grey is out as CEO of Paramount. The beleaguered Viacom-owned studio suffered $450 million in losses last year and landed in last place among the major film studios. It is not immediately clear who will take Grey's place. When he took the job 12 years ago, which is longer than most studio chiefs last, the role had a lot of power and autonomy. Today, most studio films are approved by committee, rather than a single person. Viacom's new CEO Bob Bakish recently announced that the company's new plan would be to focus on their strongest properties, which includes Paramount.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

