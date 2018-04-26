ON AIR
Cosby found guilty in the first major conviction of the #MeToo era

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. This verdict was handed down after a mistrial last summer. A lot has happened in the interim, including the fall of Harvey Weinstein and others.

Apr 26, 2018

What was different in the Cosby trial this time around? For one thing, four additional witnesses were allowed to testify. For another, we've seen the rise of the #MeToo movement and the fall of several powerful men in the entertainment industry, now including Cosby. In some ways, this marks a new phase in the movement, as other criminal allegations and trials against alleged abusers are starting to begin. Sentencing is still to come for Cosby, but he could be looking at jail time. 

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

