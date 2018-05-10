Fewer parties, no selfies: a quieter Cannes this year

The famous French film festival feels different this year, and it's not just because selfies have been banned from the red carpet. There's also no Netflix--which has thrown popular, swanky parties previously. By and large, the films are not delivering. There will be the world premiere of the 'Solo' movie, but that's not until later in the festival. And there's a pall over the whole event because of Harvey Weinstein. He used to be the king of Cannes, and his downfall in the intervening year has had a noticeable effect on the tone of the festival.