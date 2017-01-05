Gearing up for the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes is known to be a boozy, star-studded affair, and this year should be no different, but people will no doubt be especially interested in Jimmy Fallon's performance as host. The awards ceremony that honors both film and television comes just days before the presidential inauguration, and no one has forgotten Fallon's fateful hair tousle with the President-elect. Will he go edgy with his jokes, or play it safe? Plus, Mel Gibson is out of director's jail and nominated for his film Hacksaw Ridge. If he wins, he could be well on his way to an Oscar nomination.

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

