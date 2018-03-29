ON AIR
'Roseanne' returns in a big way, broadcast networks rejoice

Broadcast is back, baby. At least for one show: 18 million people tuned in to watch the return of the sitcom 'Roseanne' on ABC. 

Mar 29, 2018

The success of 'Roseanne' is a boon to all the broadcast networks, who are desperate to remain relevant as audiences are increasingly splintered. The combination of nostalgia and curiosity of over the title character's politics drew a huge crowd, and a 5.1 rating in the key demographic. We may see more shows to come that are specifically designed to appeal to middle America, but it's important to keep this example in the context of reboot culture overall. A brand new show, even if it were Trump-centric, would likely have a tough time drawing as big a crowd. For the moment though, ABC is no doubt thrilled, and the star is said to have received a call from the President himself, congratulating her on the ratings. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

