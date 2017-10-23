ON AIR
Chad Mayes on the future of the California GOP

KCRW's Chery Glaser talks to Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes about how his party needs to do a better job of listening to voters and addressing their concerns if it wants to grow its clout in the Golden State. 

Oct 23, 2017

Photo by Henri Sivonen

Guests:
Chad Mayes, California State Assembly, @ChadMayesCA

Host:
Chery Glaser

Producers:
Chery Glaser

