Chad Mayes on the future of the California GOP

KCRW's Chery Glaser talks to Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes about how his party needs to do a better job of listening to voters and addressing their concerns if it wants to grow its clout in the Golden State.
Photo by Henri Sivonen
KCRW's Chery Glaser talks to Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes about how his party needs to do a better job of listening to voters and addressing their concerns if it wants to grow its clout in the Golden State.
KCRW's Chery Glaser talks to Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes about how his party needs to do a better job of listening to voters and addressing their concerns if it wants to grow its clout in the Golden State.
Photo by Henri Sivonen
Guests:
Chad Mayes, California State Assembly, @ChadMayesCA
Host:
Chery Glaser
Producers:
Chery Glaser
Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of Santa Barbara. A new investigative report explores whether this self-proclaimed savior is actually a slumlord, and why it's taken officials nearly three decades to stop him.
Podcasts are finding a new home on TV There are hundreds of television shows out there in this era of “peak TV.” Industry executives are always looking for the next great show idea in novels, memoirs, and shows from other countries. And increasingly they’re mining the booming field of podcasting.