Handlebar chef Sandra Adu Zelli on kickass winter salads

Handlebar Coffee Roasters' new second location in Santa Barbara offers an expanded menu complete with seasonal salads packed with local ingredients and big flavors.

Nov 17, 2017

Photo by Kiabad Meza

Guests:
Sandra Adu Zelli, Handlebar Coffee Roasters

Host:
Katie Hershfelt

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

