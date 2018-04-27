ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Inside Los Angeles Football Club's new stadium

This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner Figueroa and Martin Luther King Boulevard south of downtown L.A, the sleek, $350 million venue is inspired by the great soccer stadiums of Europe. It’s also the first open air professional sports arena built in the city limits of Los Angeles since Dodgers Stadium in 1962.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner Figueroa and Martin Luther King Boulevard south of downtown L.A, the sleek, $350 million venue is inspired by the great soccer stadiums of Europe. It’s also the first open air professional sports arena built in the city limits of Los Angeles since Dodgers Stadium in 1962.


Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed