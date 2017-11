The owner of the LA-area culture and news site LAist.com abruptly shut it down on Thursday, along with several other sister publications across the country. The decision comes a week after employees of the site's parent company voted to unionize. Kevin Roderick of LA Observed joins KCRW's Steve Chiotakis to chat about what this means for the LA-area news scene.

Joe Ricketts letter to DNAinfo.com, Gothamist LLC readers by Benjamin Max Gottlieb on Scribd