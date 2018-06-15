ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

New FEMA map helps homeowners rebuild after the Montecito debris flow

The debris flow in Montecito this past winter changed not only people’s lives but the physical landscape of the community, too. Some creeks widened and deepened, others are now filled with rocks, and in many places, the risk of future flooding has intensified. New flood risk maps released this week by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help homeowners figure out how -- and where -- it’s safe to rebuild.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The debris flow in Montecito this past winter changed not only people’s lives but the physical landscape of the community, too. Some creeks widened and deepened, others are now filled with rocks, and in many places, the risk of future flooding has intensified. New flood risk maps released this week by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help homeowners figure out how -- and where -- it’s safe to rebuild.

Guests:
Jon Frye, Engineer at the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District

More:
FEMA Map

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed