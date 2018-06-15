The debris flow in Montecito this past winter changed not only people’s lives but the physical landscape of the community, too. Some creeks widened and deepened, others are now filled with rocks, and in many places, the risk of future flooding has intensified. New flood risk maps released this week by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help homeowners figure out how -- and where -- it’s safe to rebuild.
New FEMA map helps homeowners rebuild after the Montecito debris flow
The debris flow in Montecito this past winter changed not only people’s lives but the physical landscape of the community, too. Some creeks widened and deepened, others are now filled with rocks, and in many places, the risk of future flooding has intensified. New flood risk maps released this week by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help homeowners figure out how -- and where -- it’s safe to rebuild.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
Mud from Montecito fertilizes a Los Olivos vineyard At a vineyard in Los Olivos, a winemaker is using a special type of fertilizer: mud from the January 9th debris flow in Montecito. And while high levels of harmful bacteria were found in most of the mud that made its way down from the mountains, winemaker Fred Brander says the mud from his Montecito home is packed with high levels of nutrients.
Interview with Dodgers broadcaster Jaimie Jarrín Jaime Jarrin, has been broadcasting Dodgers games in Spanish for 60 years. He once worked 4,000 consecutive games. He talks about his long and distinguished career, which has seen him awarded just about every broadcasting honor there is, including entry into the baseball Hall of Fame.