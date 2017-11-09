North Korean defector shares his story of escape

President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea comes at a point of extreme tension between the US and North Korea. It’s playing out in a number of arenas, from defense to propaganda and even policy. One change – in the latter – has to do with North Korean refugees and their prospects of getting asylum here in the US KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb sat down with one refugee who recently escaped from North Korea and made his way to California.

Photo: Cheol "Charlie" Ryu at his home in Ranch Palos Verdes (Benjamin Gottlieb)