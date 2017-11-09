ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

North Korean defector shares his story of escape

President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea comes at a point of extreme tension between the US and North Korea. One sticking point has to do with North Korean refugees.

COMING SOON

Nov 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea comes at a point of extreme tension between the US and North Korea. It’s playing out in a number of arenas, from defense to propaganda and even policy. One change – in the latter – has to do with North Korean refugees and their prospects of getting asylum here in the US KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb sat down with one refugee who recently escaped from North Korea and made his way to California.

Photo: Cheol "Charlie" Ryu at his home in Ranch Palos Verdes (Benjamin Gottlieb)

Guests:
Benjamin Gottlieb, Afternoon News Producer, @benjamin_max

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed