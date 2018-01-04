ON AIR
Where can you smoke (or eat) pot in Los Angeles?

California's recreational marijuana marketplace is now open for business. But there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding where you're allowed to get high.

Jan 04, 2018

California's recreational marijuana marketplace is now open for business. But there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding where you're allowed to get high. KCRW's Steve Chiotakis sits down with pot attorney Hilary Bricken to get some answers.

Guests:
Hilary Bricken, Harris Bricken / Canna Law Group, @CannaBizLawyer

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

