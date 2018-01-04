California's recreational marijuana marketplace is now open for business. But there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding where you're allowed to get high. KCRW's Steve Chiotakis sits down with pot attorney Hilary Bricken to get some answers.
Where can you smoke (or eat) pot in Los Angeles?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Hilary Bricken, Harris Bricken / Canna Law Group, @CannaBizLawyer
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb