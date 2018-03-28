Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck will retire in less than three months and the hunt is on for his replacement. More than 30 people have submitted applications to be considered for the chief job. Police Commissioners want to maintain the course the department has set over the past 15 years of reform. And they may also see a chance to make history.
Who will replace Chief Beck?
