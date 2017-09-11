ON AIR
Are the LA Dodgers suffering from the Sports Illustrated curse?

A few weeks ago, the buzz surrounding the LA Dodgers, had to do with whether or not they could capture Major League Baseball’s record for most wins in a season. But after losing 15 of 16 games, even winning their division is up in the air.

Sep 11, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Benjamin Gottlieb

Sep 11, 2017

Sep 08, 2017

Sep 08, 2017

