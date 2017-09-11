A few weeks ago, the buzz surrounding the LA Dodgers, had to do with whether or not they could capture Major League Baseball’s record for most wins in a season. But after losing 15 of 16 games, even winning their division is up in the air. Kevin Roderick talks about how appearing on the cover of a major sports magazine factors in.
Are the LA Dodgers suffering from the Sports Illustrated curse?
A few weeks ago, the buzz surrounding the LA Dodgers, had to do with whether or not they could capture Major League Baseball’s record for most wins in a season. But after losing 15 of 16 games, even winning their division is up in the air.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What it’s like to do KCRW’s 24-hour Radio Race for the first time A few weeks ago five reporters from the Boyle Heights Beat in East L.A. participated in KCRWs annual Radio Race, where teams of audio producers have 24 hours to turn… Read More
Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present Conceptual artist Edgar Arcenaux is probably best known for his experimental play “Until, Unti, Until,” which premiered in New York and is currently on a National Tour– the next stop… Read More