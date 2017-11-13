ON AIR
Big changes are afoot in the LA media scene

It's safe to say it's an uncertain time for a couple of Southern California news outlets. 

Nov 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

It's safe to say it's an uncertain time for a couple of Southern California news outlets. The staff at the LA Times is still adjusting to new leadership, after its parent company cleaned house this summer. As for the LA Weekly, the publication has some new owners. But it's unclear just who they are and what direction they want to take the publication.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

