It's safe to say it's an uncertain time for a couple of Southern California news outlets. The staff at the LA Times is still adjusting to new leadership, after its parent company cleaned house this summer. As for the LA Weekly, the publication has some new owners. But it's unclear just who they are and what direction they want to take the publication.
Big changes are afoot in the LA media scene
It's safe to say it's an uncertain time for a couple of Southern California news outlets.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Big changes are afoot in the LA media scene It’s safe to say it’s an uncertain time for a couple of Southern California news outlets. The staff at the L.A.Times is still adjusting to new leadership, after its parent company cleaned house this summer. As for the L.A. Weekly, the publication has some new owners. But it’s unclear just who they are and what direction they want to take the publication.
What does Disney's fight with the LA Times say about journalism? The LA Times reports that its entertainment reporters and critics are not being offered advance screenings of Walt Disney Company movies because of what the media behemoth says isunfair reporting about its business ties with the city of Anaheim.
Garcetti says 'no' to governor, mum on presidency LA Mayor Eric Garcetti says he will not run for governor of California. That race already has a couple of former mayors: Antonio Villaraigosa – from here in LA, and Gavin Newsom, California's lieutenant governor and a former mayor of San Francisco.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’ Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and four other candidates in the ring, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo… Read More
Pete Souza reflects on 8 years of being Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza took nearly 2 million photos of Barack Obama during the eight-year presidency. From high-stakes moments like the Bin Laden raid, to Obama’s meetings with world leaders, to tender… Read More