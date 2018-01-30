ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

Excessive force or department policy?

An 18-year-old woman has filed an excessive force claim against the LAPD after being dragged off a Metro Red Line train. It's raising a lot of questions about police policy and overall safety.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

An 18-year-old woman has filed an excessive force claim against the LAPD after being dragged off a Metro Red Line train. It's raising a lot of questions about police policy and overall safety.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
State of the Union LIVE: Video and NPR’s fact-check
For The Curious Blog

State of the Union LIVE: Video and NPR’s fact-check Watch President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address and read NPR’s annotated, fact-checked transcript. Read More

Jan 30, 2018

2018 State of the Union: Democratic Party response
For The Curious Blog

2018 State of the Union: Democratic Party response Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, seen as a rising political star with a famous last name, will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union. In announcing… Read More

Jan 30, 2018

Homeless sweeps leave some with nothing
For The Curious Blog

Homeless sweeps leave some with nothing ﻿ Pamela Ferguson has lived on a quiet cul-de-sac near the Staples Center downtown for about a year and a half. Along with her four dogs, she lives in a… Read More

Jan 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed