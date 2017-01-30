LA 2024 Olympic bid in jeopardy?

Protests continue today at LAX in reaction to a temporary ban by the Trump administration of people trying to enter the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. And officials with the group hoping to woo the summer Olympic games back to Los Angeles in 2024 are watching closely. The global response has been negative, and organizers of LA2024 are wondering what it will all mean when it comes time for the International Olympic Committee to choose a city. LA is competing with Paris and Budapest, Hungary.

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

