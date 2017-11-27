California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned today, after several women accused him of sexually harassing them. That move comes on the same day that the Senate Rules Committee voted to temporarily strip Tony Mendoza, a Democrat from Artesia, of his leadership positions.
LA lawmaker is political casualty in Sacramento sexual misconduct allegations
California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned today, after several women accused him of sexually harassing them.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Big changes are afoot in the LA media scene It’s safe to say it’s an uncertain time for a couple of Southern California news outlets. The staff at the L.A.Times is still adjusting to new leadership, after its parent company cleaned house this summer. As for the L.A. Weekly, the publication has some new owners. But it’s unclear just who they are and what direction they want to take the publication.
What does Disney's fight with the LA Times say about journalism? The LA Times reports that its entertainment reporters and critics are not being offered advance screenings of Walt Disney Company movies because of what the media behemoth says isunfair reporting about its business ties with the city of Anaheim.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit You know the classic holiday movies, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re… Read More
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More