LA lawmaker is political casualty in Sacramento sexual misconduct allegations

California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned today, after several women accused him of sexually harassing them.

Nov 27, 2017

California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned today, after several women accused him of sexually harassing them. That move comes on the same day that the Senate Rules Committee voted to temporarily strip Tony Mendoza, a Democrat from Artesia, of his leadership positions.

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

