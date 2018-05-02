It's official. LAUSD has named Austin Beutner as its next superintendent. The businessman, former LA Deputy Mayor and publisher of the Times is no stranger to LA or the fire which may be just what the school board is looking for. What Beutner brings to LAUSD and how he'll shape one of the nation's largest school districts.
LAUSD names Austin Beutner as the next superintendent
