A shutdown looms, again
Will they or won't they? With no deal, Congress edges closer to the deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
Shai Akabas, Director of economic policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center, @ShaiAkabas
Tom Nichols, Professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College, @RadioFreeTom
Betsy Woodruff, Daily Beast, @woodruffbets
Niall Ferguson, Professor of History, Harvard University
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
