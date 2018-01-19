ON AIR
A shutdown looms, again

Will they or won't they? With no deal, Congress edges closer to the deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Jan 19, 2018

What are the stakes in the fight over funding the government, and isn't this supposed to be a fight over the budget — not immigration and children's health insurance? Shai Akabas spells out the fight and why these budget negotiations keep the government reliving its past priorities. Tom Nichols talks about why nuclear options should be scarce, not plentiful, and Betsy Woodruff explains why Steve Bannon has been tight-lipped to Congress but may be more forthcoming in an interview with the special counsel's team. Finally, historian Niall Ferguson talks about the swings of power between hierarchies and networks through the centuries, and which of the two has more power today.

Photo credit: Markus Grossalber

Guests:
Shai Akabas, Director of economic policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center, @ShaiAkabas
Tom Nichols, Professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College, @RadioFreeTom
Betsy Woodruff, Daily Beast, @woodruffbets
Niall Ferguson, Professor of History, Harvard University

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

