President Trump replaces HR McMaster with John Bolton's National Security Advisor What's the threat of war and the future of American diplomacy? Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica scandal- what damage has been done Fred Vogelstein talks about what Michael Zuckerberg is facing. And Sheila Blair joins the panel to discuss the changes to Dodd Frank and how to avoid another financial crisis.
Enter House of Bolton
John Bolton- a hawk's hawk- becomes Trump's National Security Advisor.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Sheila Bair, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation, @KatrinaNation
Michael Brendan Dougherty, the National Review, @michaelbd
Fred Vogelstein, Contributing Editor, Wired magazine
CREDITS
Photo: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S. February 24, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Host:
Josh Barro
Producers:
Sara Fay
Jenny Hamel
Gary Scott
