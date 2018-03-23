ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Enter House of Bolton

John Bolton- a hawk's hawk- becomes Trump's National Security Advisor.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump replaces HR McMaster with John Bolton's National Security Advisor What's the threat of war and the future of American diplomacy? Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica scandal- what damage has been done Fred Vogelstein talks about what Michael Zuckerberg is facing. And Sheila Blair joins the panel to discuss the changes to Dodd Frank and how to avoid another financial crisis.

Guests:
Sheila Bair, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation, @KatrinaNation
Michael Brendan Dougherty, the National Review, @michaelbd
Fred Vogelstein, Contributing Editor, Wired magazine

CREDITS

Photo: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S. February 24, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Host:
Josh Barro

Producers:
Sara Fay
Jenny Hamel
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’
For The Curious Blog

Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’ (Photo: Demonstration organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School… Read More

Mar 23, 2018

Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations
For The Curious Blog

Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for a number of communities in Los Angeles County as an intense storm system continues to make its way across the Southland. Periods of… Read More

Mar 21, 2018

Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico
For The Curious Blog

Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico Undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as kids may feel like they are in never-ending limbo. President Trump wants to phase out the deferred action for childhood arrivals… Read More

Mar 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed