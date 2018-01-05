After a week of fire and fury over journalist Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury, Joshua Green gives insight on the Trump and Bannon's relationship and Bannon's future. Evelyn Farkas discusses the foreign policy news of the week: Trump's "nuclear button" war with North Korea, and the suspension of aid to Pakistan. California State Senator Scott Wiener talks about California's opposition to Trump administration policies.
Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.
Fire and fury, and the White House
President Trump and Steve Bannon exchange fire and furies over controversial White House tell-all book.
After a week of fire and fury over journalist Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury, Joshua Green gives insight on the Trump and Bannon's relationship and Bannon's future. Evelyn Farkas discusses the foreign policy news of the week: Trump's "nuclear button" war with North Korea, and the suspension of aid to Pakistan. California State Senator Scott Wiener talks about California's opposition to Trump administration policies.
