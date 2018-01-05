ON AIR
Fire and fury, and the White House

President Trump and Steve Bannon exchange fire and furies over controversial White House tell-all book.

Jan 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

After a week of fire and fury over journalist Michael Wolff's new book Fire and FuryJoshua Green gives insight on the Trump and Bannon's relationship and Bannon's future. Evelyn Farkas discusses the foreign policy news of the week: Trump's "nuclear button" war with North Korea, and the suspension of aid to Pakistan. California State Senator Scott Wiener talks about California's opposition to Trump administration policies.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott
Sara Fay
Colin Cab Washington

