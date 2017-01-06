ON AIR
Intelligence briefings & reforming Obamacare

Trump gets intelligence briefings, and Republicans get Obamacare cold feet.

Jan 06, 2017

Donald Trump says allegations that Russian hacking helped him win the election amount to a political witch hunt. Is he setting up a dangerous relationship with the intelligence community? Republicans in Congress are moving toward a "repeal and delay" strategy for Obamacare. What is the best approach to reforming the Affordable Care Act? 

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Joan Walsh (national affairs correspondent at The Nation and MSNBC political analyst).  Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Steve Clemons (Political and Foreign Policy Blogger, Editor at Large, The Atlantic) is our special guest. 

Photo: President-elect Donald Trump exits One World Trade Center following a meeting in Manhattan, New York City, January 6, 2017. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

More:
Dana Priest's 'Top Secret America'

Producers:
Laura Dine Million

