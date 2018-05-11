Iran Nuclear Deal? President Trump Says: No Deal, No More.

President Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. He says we can make a better one, but will other world powers go along with his plan to put pressure on Iran? A time, date and location has been announced for the president's meeting with Kim Jong-Un, and three Americans have returned home from detention there. Should we be optimistic that the president will strike a good deal with Kim?



The president's controversial nominee to lead the CIA faces tough questions in her confirmation hearing. And there are a lot more questions than answers about Michael Cohen's service as an "essential consultant" to AT&T and Novartis. Four states held primary elections this week and many women candidates fared well. The panel talks with a political scientist about the so-called "pink wave" and why it might be more of a ripple.



David Frum, senior editor at The Atlantic and author of Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic and Kelly Dittmar, p roject director of Gender Watch 2018 and an assistant professor and scholar at Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics are our special guests.



