Iran Nuclear Deal? President Trump Says: No Deal, No More.

The president's controversial nominee to lead the CIA faces tough questions in her confirmation hearing. And there are a lot more questions than answers about Michael Cohen's service as an "essential consultant" to AT&T and Novartis. Four states held primary elections this week and many women candidates fared well. The panel talks with a political scientist about the so-called "pink wave" and why it might be more of a ripple.
David Frum, senior editor at The Atlantic and author of Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic and Kelly Dittmar, project director of Gender Watch 2018 and an assistant professor and scholar at Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics are our special guests.
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement. in Washington, U.S. May 8, 2018. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS.