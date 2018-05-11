ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Iran Nuclear Deal? President Trump Says: No Deal, No More.

Will other world powers go along with President Trump’s plan to put pressure on Iran?


LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. He says we can make a better one, but will other world powers go along with his plan to put pressure on Iran? A time, date and location has been announced for the president's meeting with Kim Jong-Un, and three Americans have returned home from detention there. Should we be optimistic that the president will strike a good deal with Kim?

The president's controversial nominee to lead the CIA faces tough questions in her confirmation hearing. And there are a lot more questions than answers about Michael Cohen's service as an "essential consultant" to AT&T and Novartis. Four states held primary elections this week and many women candidates fared well. The panel talks with a political scientist about the so-called "pink wave" and why it might be more of a ripple.

David Frumsenior editor at The Atlantic and author of Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic and Kelly Dittmar, project director of Gender Watch 2018 and an assistant professor and scholar at Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics are our special guests.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement. in Washington, U.S. May 8, 2018. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS.


Guests:
David Frum, The Atlantic, @davidfrum
Kelly Dittmar, Project director, professor at Rutgers, @kdittmar

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Ana Marie Cox

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs
For The Curious Blog

Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs Earlier this year, Curious Coast set out to investigate what our team initially thought to be an ostensibly clear-cut — albeit, nonetheless compelling — question. The question was submitted to us by… Read More

May 11, 2018

The Pansy Craze: When gay nightlife in Los Angeles really kicked off
For The Curious Blog

The Pansy Craze: When gay nightlife in Los Angeles really kicked off It was New Years Eve, 1929. Three hundred men in tuxedos were celebrating the opening of Hollywood’s first gay nightclub. It was called Jimmy’s Backyard and it sat in a… Read More

May 11, 2018

‘Soft Power:’ Rise of China, and flipping the yellowface trope
For The Curious Blog

‘Soft Power:’ Rise of China, and flipping the yellowface trope Playwright David Henry Hwang’s new show, “Soft Power,” sounds like it’s ripped straight from recent headlines. The first part is a comedy set in LA during the 2016 presidential election.… Read More

May 10, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed