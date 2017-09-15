ON AIR
Is there a DACA deal?

 Trump negotiates with Democrats about Dreamers.

Sep 15, 2017

President Trump's negotiations with Democrats on undocumented immigrants continues and it's annoying Republicans in Washington -- which may be why he's doing it. So far, FEMA seems to have worked fairly well amidst multiple natural disasters under Trump. What's going right? Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of Trump officials to understand why the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York last year. New details of the President's humiliation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions are uncovered. Is there anything the US can do about ethnic cleansing in Burma? Shouldn't Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi be doing something to stop it? Should the Democrats take on single-payer healthcare? Is the Internet destroying your individuality?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Ross Douthat (New York Times) is on the Right. Susan Hennessey (Lawfare blog, Brookings Institution). Max Bearak (Washington Post). Franklin Foer (The Atlantic.)

Photo: (L-R) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), US President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in Washington, DC, aboard Air Force One and in Washington, DC, on September 2017. (REUTERS)

 

Guests:
Ross Douthat, New York Times, @DouthatNYT
Susan Hennessey, Brookings Institution / Lawfare, @Susan_Hennessey
Max Bearak, Washington Post, @maxbearak
Franklin Foer, Atlantic, @FranklinFoer

Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

