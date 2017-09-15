Is there a DACA deal?

President Trump's negotiations with Democrats on undocumented immigrants continues and it's annoying Republicans in Washington -- which may be why he's doing it. So far, FEMA seems to have worked fairly well amidst multiple natural disasters under Trump. What's going right? Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of Trump officials to understand why the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York last year. New details of the President's humiliation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions are uncovered. Is there anything the US can do about ethnic cleansing in Burma? Shouldn't Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi be doing something to stop it? Should the Democrats take on single-payer healthcare? Is the Internet destroying your individuality?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Ross Douthat (New York Times) is on the Right. Susan Hennessey (Lawfare blog, Brookings Institution). Max Bearak (Washington Post). Franklin Foer (The Atlantic.)

Photo: (L-R) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), US President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in Washington, DC, aboard Air Force One and in Washington, DC, on September 2017. (REUTERS)