It's New Year's pundit accountability time

It's our year-end special and we're asking ourselves, how did we get the year so wrong? We discuss our hopes, dreams and resolutions for next year.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Mickey Kaus (Kaus Files) is our special guest.

Photo: DonkeyHotey

More:

BuzzFeed on '36 hours on the fake campaign trail with Donald Trump'

Matthew Yglesias on moving some government agencies to the Midwest

The US of Anxiety

Lowry on the conventional threat to Trump, that GOP orthodoxy might co-opt him

Vanden Heuvel on how to mount a progressive resistance to Trump



Producers:

Laura Dine Million

