ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

It's New Year's pundit accountability time

A year ago pundits were laughing off Donald Trump. Now who's the joke?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 30, 2016

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

It's our year-end special and we're asking ourselves, how did we get the year so wrong? We discuss our hopes, dreams and resolutions for next year.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Mickey Kaus (Kaus Files) is our special guest.

Photo: DonkeyHotey

More:
BuzzFeed on '36 hours on the fake campaign trail with Donald Trump'
Matthew Yglesias on moving some government agencies to the Midwest
The US of Anxiety
Lowry on the conventional threat to Trump, that GOP orthodoxy might co-opt him
Vanden Heuvel on how to mount a progressive resistance to Trump

Producers:
Laura Dine Million

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE