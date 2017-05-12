James Comey is fired. Was it sabotage?

Donald Trump fired the FBI director, throwing the West Wing into chaos. Conflicting explanations from the White House and President Trump have left people asking for the real story. Juliette Kayyem says this week will be the downfall of Donald Trump. "I don't know how a person could act more like they are guilty than Donald Trump," Gene Sperling said. Ross Douthat of the New York Times says the Trump presidency could be going worse -- with a nuclear conflagration or stock market crash. "I have no idea why people are surprised given everything Trump did on the campaign." Last week France elected a new president, centrist Emmanuel Macron. Is Trump letting the wind out of far-right-movements' sails globally? A new poll by Gallup shows Americans are more liberal on moral issues. Has the Left won the culture war?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Ross Douthat (New York Times columnist) is on the Right. On the Left is Gene Sperling (economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama.) Juliette Kayyem (host of the WGBH News' The SCIF podcast, author of 'Security Mom,' former Assist Sec at DHS and advisor at DOJ) is our Special Guest.

Photo: FBI Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 3, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Producers:

Laura Dine Million

