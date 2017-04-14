ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

President Trump changes his mind

Will the new normal stick? 

LISTEN LIVE

Apr 14, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump says NATO is no longer obsolete, China isn't a currency manipulator anymore and the North Korea situation is more complicated than he thought. Is President Trump showing a healthy willingness to learn and change? Or a disturbing unpredictability? "The guy is learning, give him a chance," says former George W. Bush Pentagon official Mary Beth Long. "He's not encountering international resistance," Rich Lowry says. "Our allies are completely delighted. To them it's a sign that the US is back and going to take a robust role in the world." But Katrina vanden Heuvel fears that "Trump and his generals may not have what it takes to deescalate... Putting America first seems to be putting military first, second and third."

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Mary Beth Long (former Assistant Defense Secretary under George W. Bush, now with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies) is our special guest. 

Photo: President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington, April 12, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Producers:
Laura Dine Million

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE