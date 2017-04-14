President Trump changes his mind

President Trump says NATO is no longer obsolete, China isn't a currency manipulator anymore and the North Korea situation is more complicated than he thought. Is President Trump showing a healthy willingness to learn and change? Or a disturbing unpredictability? "The guy is learning, give him a chance," says former George W. Bush Pentagon official Mary Beth Long. "He's not encountering international resistance," Rich Lowry says. "Our allies are completely delighted. To them it's a sign that the US is back and going to take a robust role in the world." But Katrina vanden Heuvel fears that "Trump and his generals may not have what it takes to deescalate... Putting America first seems to be putting military first, second and third."

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Mary Beth Long (former Assistant Defense Secretary under George W. Bush, now with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies) is our special guest.

Photo: President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington, April 12, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Producers:

Laura Dine Million

