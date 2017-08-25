President Trump lashes out

ON AIR
Charlottesville was two weeks ago, but it still feels like yesterday, partially because President Trump continues to say the media has been unfair about his reaction. His outgoing chief strategist Steve Bannon says that stoking racial tensions is a winning political play. Is bringing down Confederate monuments a slippery slope? We discuss the escalating war in the Republican Party, the border wall and a possible government shutdown. Trump announces we will stay in Afghanistan indefinitely. Two economists discuss what could happen if Trump makes good on his threat to exit NAFTA.

LRC Panel
Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left is Jamil Smith (Daily Beast). Amy Walter (Cooke Political Report) is our special guest.

Afghanistan In-Focus
Evelyn Farkas (Atlantic Council)

Trade Panel
Stan Veuger (American Enterprise Institute) Dean Baker (Center for Economic and Policy Research)

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

