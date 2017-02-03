President Trump's diplomacy and Supreme Court pick

Record protests against a travel ban butted up against polls suggesting that one in two Americans support President Trump's executive order. "It's kind of common sense to most people," Hugh Hewitt said. Rich Lowry says, "If you calm down and take a deep breath, it's not a radical policy." Katrina vanden Heuvel said the ban is deeply counterproductive, dangerous and alienates people around the world. "I've been stunned by the speed and the cruelty of the Trump administration's initial executive orders and announcements." After Trump insulted world leaders in Mexico and Australia this week, Keli Goff asks if our diplomatic relations can survive four years of this behavior. And President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Hugh Hewitt and Rich Lowry say he's a home run and will 100 percent be confirmed. Katrina vanden Heuvel, as you can imagine, disagrees.

Keli Goff (Daily Beast) is our guest host from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Hugh Hewitt (Conservative radio host and author of the new book, The Fourth Way: The Conservative Playbook for a Lasting GOP Majority) is our special guest.

More:

Reuters poll on response to Trump's travel ban

Robert P. George on Neil Gorsuch (Washington Post)

George's 'Conscience and Its Enemies: Confronting the Dogmas of Liberal Secularism'

Linda Greenhouse on Neil Gorsuch and the search for the Supreme Court Mainstream



Producers:

Laura Dine Million

