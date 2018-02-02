ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Re: That Nunes Memo

Now that the Nunes memo has been released...well, what's in it?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 02, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Against the wishes of the FBI, the Nunes memo is released, alleging the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to spy on a Trump associate during and after the campaign. Norm Ornstein joins the panel for analysis of the memo's content, and also a good talk about what's driving the function and dysfunction in Congress. Keli Goff evaluates the president's State of the Union address. Jim Tankersley explains what's changed because of the tax law so far, whether the president can take credit for good economic news, and what's simply too early to tell.

Guests:
Norm Ornstein, Resident congressional scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, @NormOrnstein
Kelli Goff, Columnist for the Daily Beast, @keligoff
Jim Tankersley, New York Times, @jimtankersley

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Nunes memo annotated by NPR
For The Curious Blog

Nunes memo annotated by NPR From NPR: A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo’s release, even after… Read More

Feb 02, 2018

With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district?
For The Curious Blog

With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district? Southern California is emerging as a midterm battleground in flipping the House from red to blue. There are at least seven districts held by vulnerable Republicans that the Democratic Congressional… Read More

Feb 01, 2018

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check
For The Curious Blog

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check Watch President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address and read NPR’s annotated, fact-checked transcript. Read More

Jan 30, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed