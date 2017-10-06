ON AIR
Responding to Las Vegas

Will a gun control proposal find agreement? 

Oct 06, 2017

Fifty-eight people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Should there be a ban on bump stocks? President Trump visited hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Was it too little too late? Secretary of State Tillerson won't deny he called President Trump a "moron." Will foreign leaders believe him when he claims to speak for him? Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson discusses Trump's approach to culture-war politics. Is he forcing liberals to defend unpopular ideas or making liberal ideas more popular? Private jet travel got one Cabinet Secretary fired and is flummoxing several others. Why is this the one scandal that's sticking?

Photo: People mourn during a memorial for Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey, victims of the October 1st Las Vegas Route 91 music festival mass shooting, in Manhattan Beach, California, October 4, 2017. (Patrick T. Fallon/REUTERS)

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Victoria DeFrancesco Soto

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

