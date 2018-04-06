Scott Pruitt in hot water for looking swamplike

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is under fire for seemingly dozens of petty scandals. Will his ties to energy and gas companies and his efforts to loosen rules on auto emissions endear him enough to Republicans to save his job? Meanwhile, is it a trade confrontation? A fight? Not yet a trade war? Tariff threats between the United States and China escalated this week on both sides. President Trump announced intentions to withdraw troops from Syria and send National Guard troops to the southern border. Finally, we take a look at Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the "space barons," or, the "rich guys" who "love rocket ships," according to the president.



Amy Celico, China specialist and principal of Albright Stonebridge Group and former senior director for China Affairs at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Christian Davenport, author of The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos and Alex Guillén, energy reporter covering the EPA at Politico are our special guests.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.